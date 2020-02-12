Boston Partners Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.7% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,281,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

C stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

