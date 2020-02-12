Boston Partners Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,399 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.33% of McKesson worth $581,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 65.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,491,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $24,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

