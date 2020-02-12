Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,783,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 278,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $606,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

