Boston Partners Sells 132,131 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $686,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UNH stock opened at $290.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

