Boston Partners Sells 390,923 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390,923 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 5.04% of Kansas City Southern worth $742,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

KSU opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

