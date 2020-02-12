Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.33.

BHF stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

