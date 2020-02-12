Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Post $3.65 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $14.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $247.81 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.05.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

