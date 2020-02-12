Brokerages Expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Announce ($0.33) EPS

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Eyenovia’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $18.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eyenovia an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of EYEN opened at $4.45 on Friday. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

