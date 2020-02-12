Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Inseego reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inseego.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. National Securities cut Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 323.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 2,031,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 535,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG opened at $8.38 on Friday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $642.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

