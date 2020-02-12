Brokerages Expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.39. LogMeIn reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LogMeIn.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGM. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other LogMeIn news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 997,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,164 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 469,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,188.8% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,648,000 after acquiring an additional 340,480 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 305.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

