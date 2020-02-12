BRP (TSE:DOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.35

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.35 and last traded at C$71.27, with a volume of 88975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 4.4000003 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

