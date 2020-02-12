Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $773.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1,243.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 158,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

