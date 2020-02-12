Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$25.00 target price on Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WEED. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$26.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.75.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock opened at C$26.46 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$18.23 and a 1 year high of C$70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.