Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDEV. SunTrust Banks downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.28.

Shares of CDEV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 538,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 137,500 shares of company stock valued at $461,600 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $67,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

