Christopher T. Fraser Purchases 8,000 Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,921,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.