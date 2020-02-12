Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.71.

Shares of CGX opened at C$33.83 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$22.25 and a 12 month high of C$34.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 212.91%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

