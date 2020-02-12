City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 453.50 ($5.97), with a volume of 4956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.50 ($5.95).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 million and a PE ratio of 13.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile (LON:CLIG)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

