Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $559.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

