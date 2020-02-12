Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE ELP opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

