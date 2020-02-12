CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED stock opened at $102.77 on Tuesday. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 743.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.