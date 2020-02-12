ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

