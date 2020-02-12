Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given Neutral Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$1,527.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$1,250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1,471.17.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,480.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion and a PE ratio of 74.66. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$988.04 and a one year high of C$1,487.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,359.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,318.85.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total transaction of C$636,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.