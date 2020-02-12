Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CORT. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 1,275,251 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 629,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

