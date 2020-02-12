Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$1.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.90.

TSE:CR opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 million and a PE ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.55.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at C$416,435.32. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

