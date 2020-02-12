Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,103,429 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,270,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

