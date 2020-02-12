Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.95.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 627.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

