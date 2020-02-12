CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

