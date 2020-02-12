Darren S. Raiguel Sells 1,080 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $97,221.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,160.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLUS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.40 million. Analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ePlus by 10.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 78.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 430.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

