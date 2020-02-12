Didier Lasserre Sells 4,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Didier Lasserre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Didier Lasserre sold 1,802 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $14,434.02.

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 1,277.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 746,933 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

