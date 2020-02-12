Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of D opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.70. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

