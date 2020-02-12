DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.40.

DRRX stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

