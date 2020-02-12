Elaine D. Marion Sells 1,237 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $111,379.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,212.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.22. ePlus Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ePlus by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ePlus by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 430.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

