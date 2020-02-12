Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (CVE:EMH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 239693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of $48.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.