ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

