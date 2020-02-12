Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.32

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSE:ERD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 237750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and a PE ratio of -18.13.

About Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It has interests in four exploration licenses and a mining license in the Khundii Gold District located in Southwest Mongolia.

