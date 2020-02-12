Eric Bakken Sells 14,679 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Stock

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Regis stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Regis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regis by 677.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the second quarter worth $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the second quarter worth $5,039,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Regis by 87.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

RGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.