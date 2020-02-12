European Metals (LON:EMH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.25

Shares of European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.63 ($0.18), with a volume of 260507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.63 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of European Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

European Metals Company Profile (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

