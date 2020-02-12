Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EPM stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

