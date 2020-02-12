Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

