Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 134,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $590.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

