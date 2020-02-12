Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.82.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 359,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,263,094 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 307,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

