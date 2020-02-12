Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after buying an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

