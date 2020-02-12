FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

