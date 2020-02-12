FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

FSUGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FORTESCUE METAL/S stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

