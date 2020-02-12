Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.56.

FET opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 501.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,441,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

