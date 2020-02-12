Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FDP opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

