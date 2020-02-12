G Doug Iiekking Sells 2,259 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $188,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,889.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

G Doug Iiekking also recently made the following trade(s):

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $109,716.75.

USNA opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $130.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.