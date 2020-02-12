GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. GDS has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $62.11.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. Research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 71.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 610,583 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth $56,112,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in GDS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

