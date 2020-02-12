Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 13.95 ($0.18), with a volume of 17549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.20 ($0.19).

The company has a market cap of $11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

In other Geiger Counter news, insider Gary Clark sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Geiger Counter Company Profile (LON:GCL)

Geiger Counter Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in uranium exploration and production stocks. The investment objective of the Company is to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of capital growth. The Company invests in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, and related service companies, for both existing and alternative supplies, and types of energy including, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants.

