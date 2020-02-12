Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

